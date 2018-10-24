EQUATE’s Subsidiary 'MEGlobal' announced as a 'Gold Level Winner' at Canada’s Safety Employers Awards in Toronto

Ramesh Ramachandran, EQUATE Group’s President & CEO

On October 18th, 2018, MEGlobal a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQUATE Petrochemical Company has been crowned as a “Gold Level Winner” at Canada’s Safest Employers awards, during a ceremony that was held in Toronto.

This is just another successful achievement to be added to MEGlobal’s records. The company history reflects a lot of achievements have been made within a short period of time. MEGlobal was established in July 2004, and is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. A video describing the company’s safety commitment was played at the awards ceremony and is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0Wwmz4JQcs&feature=youtu.be

It is fascinating to see MEGlobal achieving safety recognition at the same time its parent company is celebrating a significant achievement. Last month the EQUATE Group, a global producer of petrochemicals, also made a remarkable record regarding health & safety methods.

“EQUATE achieved over 50 million continuous safe work hours without a day away from work case (DAWC) throughout its industrial complex in Kuwait,” said the CEO of EQUATE Group, Ramesh Ramachandran back in September of the current year.

Launched in 2011, Canada's Safest Employers Awards is presented by the Canadian Occupational Safety magazine, a Thomson Reuters business. The Awards recognize companies from all across Canada with outstanding accomplishments in promoting the health and safety of their workers.

“This is a great honor for us but it is also something that MEGlobal employees and contractors have earned through their commitment to safety in everything they do,” said Rocco Schurink, Vice President of Manufacturing at MEGlobal.

The awards boast 10 industry-specific categories, ranging from hospitality to mining and natural resources. Companies are judged on a wide range of occupational health and safety elements, including employee training, OHS management systems, incident investigation, emergency preparedness and innovative health and safety initiatives.

“Safety is an intrinsic part of who we are and what we do at MEGlobal,” said Pravind Ramdial, MEGlobal North American Responsible Care Leader. He added: “We live the principles of Responsible Care and we empower everyone at our site to make safety becomes his/her priority in every task. Our leaders don’t just expect safe behaviors from others; they model it each day, and while it is very exciting to receive such a prestigious award, the real reward is all about keeping our people, communities and environment safe.”

According to the company’s recent report, employees of MEGlobal have not experienced any work injuries for 3,471 days. As for the process safety incident category, the records showed zero incidents occurred for 2,675 days. The report also reflected that the number of days without a government reportable incident reached 4,101.