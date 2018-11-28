Equate Plays a Key Role in the Transformation of the Global Petrochemical Industry

The forum was held in Dubai and lasted for 3 days. A large number of industrial leaders and professionals from across the globe attended the big event.

On November 26, 2018, EQUATE Group, a global producer of petrochemicals, sponsored the 13th annual Gulf Petrochemicals & Chemicals Association (GPCA) Forum, in support of the pioneering role of the Arabian Gulf’s industrial sector. The forum was held in Dubai and lasted for 3 days. A large number of industrial leaders and professionals from across the globe attended the big event.

The forum focused on various elements highlighting the transformation of the global petrochemical industry. With the industry’s vital role in energy supply and increasing energy demands, the petrochemical industry is becoming one of the fastest-growing industries in the world. The industry’s success has provided the GCC nations with great economic contributions.

EQUATE Group’s vision surely reflects high ambitions to be achieved. EQUATE Senior Vice President Naser Aldousari said, “As a global enterprise, EQUATE launched its 2025 Sustainability Strategy that is linked to the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS) and the Kuwait National development plan 2035. We firmly believe that sustainability is a key component for growth through creating added value by focusing on the environment, economy and society.”

Aldousari assured that EQUATE plays a big role in the industry’s transformation process. “EQUATE’s contribution to this transformation is clear through our recent launch of Viridis 25 that represents a breakthrough technology by providing a new food-grade polyethylene terephthalate (PET) using up to 25% chemically recycled PET bottles as feedstock, which is the highest ratio achieved so far worldwide.”

He added, “As the first Middle East-headquartered enterprise to benefit from US-based shale gas sources, our ethylene glycol (EG) plant on the US Gulf Coast is scheduled to begin production during the fourth quarter of 2019 with a total capacity of 750,000 tons annually.”

It’s worth highlighting that EQUATE took its participation plan even further this time by sponsoring a professor along with a number of students from the College of Engineering & Petroleum at Kuwait University to have the opportunity to attend the forum and add to their experiences through interacting with other delegates. The initiative is part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that was signed with the university for partnership and collaboration in industrial and academic fields.

The 13th Annual GPCA Forum is held in Dubai, UAE, during November 26 to 28, 2018. The forum gathers over 2,000 top executives from petrochemical and chemical companies as well as government bodies and other entities from around the globe to discuss various topics. www.gpcaforum.net

The EQUATE Group is a global producer of petrochemicals and the world’s second largest producer of ethylene glycol (EG). The Group owns and operates industrial complexes in Kuwait, North America and Europe that annually produce over 6 million tons of ethylene, EG, polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), styrene monomer (SM), paraxylene (PX), heavy aromatics (HA) and benzene (BZ). The EQUATE Group includes EQUATE Petrochemical Company (EQUATE), The Kuwait Olefins Company (TKOC), as well as a number of subsidiaries such as MEGlobal and Equipolymers. Their products are marketed throughout Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The Group’s shareholders are Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC), The Dow Chemical Company (Dow), Boubyan Petrochemical Company (BPC) and Qurain Petrochemical Industries Company (QPIC). Employing more than 1,500 people worldwide, the EQUATE Group is a leading enterprise that pursues sustainability wherever it operates through partnerships in fields that include the environment, economy and society. Visit www.equate.com for more information.

With EQUATE as one of its founding members, the Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA) represents the downstream hydrocarbon industry in the Arabian Gulf. Established in 2006, the association voices the common interests of more than 250 member companies from the chemical and allied industries, accounting for over 95% of chemical output in the Arabian Gulf region. The industry makes up the second largest manufacturing sector in the region, producing over USD 108 billion worth of products a year. www.gpca.org.ae.