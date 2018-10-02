Equate Re-Affirms Commitment to Women’s Rights Through UN Empowerment Principles

During the event

As part of its belief in equal rights, EQUATE Petrochemical Company, a global producer of petrochemicals, participated in signing the United Nations (UN) Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) statement in partnership with a number of leading organizations in Kuwait.

Under the patronage of Her Excellency the Minister of Social Affairs & Labor and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Hend Al-Subaih, this global initiative is part of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Kuwait 2035 Vision.

EQUATE President & CEO Dr. Ramesh Ramachandran said, “The contribution of women in EQUATE’s success, at all levels, is an absolute fact. EQUATE continues being a strong supporter of the equal rights of women and men, which is evident through developing our policies and practices. We are honored to be part of this global initiative to always strive for overall equality.”

For her part, EQUATE Senior Executive for Corporate Communications & Government Affairs, who also heads the recently established EQUATE Women Empowerment Program, Dr. Abeer Al-Omar said, “As we continuously aspire to strengthen gender equality and women empowerment throughout EQUATE, the WEPs are in alignment with our objectives. While EQUATE already has an equality-based human resources system for all employees, regardless of their gender, race and age, we are still aspiring for more equality, which is part of our standing and presence around the world in the Middle East, Europe, the Americas and Asia.”

Ramachandran signed the WEPs statement of support during a ceremony organized by the General Secretariat of Supreme Council for Planning & Development in Kuwait, UN, Kuwait University (KU) and Women’s Research & Studies Center at KU.

The event was attended by several officials from government bodies and private sector organizations that expressed their support for the WEPs.