EQUATE Sponsors the Third Kuwait International Health, Safety, Security & Environment Conference and Exhibition

During the event

EQUATE, a global producer of petrochemicals and the second largest producer of Ethylene Glycol worldwide, continues to take part of initiatives and programs as part of its commitment to industrial and professional development, and technological and operational innovations that aim to advance the standards of environment, health, safety, and security in the oil, gas and petrochemical industries.

In these endeavors, The Company was a main sponsor and participant of the third Kuwait International Health, Safety, Security & Environment (KIHSSE) Conference and Exhibition, the flagship event that has become an international platform dedicated to enhancing the culture of safety and serving the industry, community, academic institutions and non-profit organizations.

Held under the patronage of Dr. Khaled Al-Fadhel, Minister of Oil, Minister of Electricity and Water and Chairman of the Board of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and organized by KPC, KIHSSE focused this year on the theme “Transforming HSE Culture for a Resilient Future” in an aim to attain business excellence in the practice of HSSE.

Stressing on how HSSE commitment is key to reliability and better performance, field in which EQUATE excels, four of the Company’s engineers conducted sessions on sustaining a culture of HSSE, Industrial Security and Occupational Health, as well as gave an outlook on the field.

Also speaking in the conference, Mohammad Al-Shammary, Global EH&S Director at EQUATE, said: “EQUATE has successfully fosters and sustained an interdependent health and safety culture built on caring, teamwork and ownership of Health, Safety, Security and Environment. We uphold the highest standards in the industry and have been recognized year after year by our peers and independent organizations for our efforts. We are glad to take part and share our knowledge with the industry at large in such an established platform and work together to improve the EHS&S performance of organizations.”

Throughout its global operations, EQUATE has also heavily invested in the latest advancements to enhance its EH&S standards in operations and was honoured for its outstanding safety procedures, leadership engagement, rigorous reporting standards and its dedication to the protection of people, communities and the environment.

EQUATE is also the first company in Kuwait to have obtained the Responsible Care (RC) accreditation and certification, and sets example globally through its fully-owned subsidiary MEGlobal, which was named one of Canada’s Safest Employers last October, winning Gold in

the Chemistry category at a ceremony hosted by Thomson Reuters and Canadian Occupational Safety Magazine in Toronto.

EQUATE invests significantly in collaborations in the industry to improve EH&S standards as part of its belief that partnerships and knowledge exchange with peers, academic institutions and stakeholders are a necessity to create a platform that would benefit the employees and the industry.