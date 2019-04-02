Ericsson and Orange Launch 4G Network in Sierra Leone

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for Ericsson Follow >

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) and Orange launch 4G network in Sierra Leone in the nation’s capital, Freetown, on March 27, 2019, which will be providing its residents with fast and reliable 4G access.

Orange will use Ericsson Radio System products and solutions to offer 4G in 60 sites, which is designed for low latency and fast mobile broadband in a cost and energy-efficient manner, optimizing use of frequency bands and realizing fiber-like access speeds over the air. With reduced latency, consumers in Sierra Leone can enjoy online services, including HD video and network games.

Aminata Kane Ndiaye, CEO of Orange Sierra Leone, says: “Today marks a new era for mobile broadband in Sierra Leone. The 4G launch will bring consumer’s mobile experience to a whole new level – with higher speeds and reliable broadband access. Thanks to our successful cooperation with Ericsson we can offer 4G to our customers, facilitate network planning and maintenance and allow for smooth introduction of new IP-based services.”

Orange also revealed plans to continue the Ericsson Radio System rollout across Sierra Leone. This will enable Orange to serve everything from 2G to 5G, through a risk-free implementation of a series of building blocks. The solution enables Orange to deploy and evaluate new features, in high-traffic areas, before rolling them out more widely.

Rafiah Ibrahim, Head of Ericsson Middle East and Africa says: “Ericsson and Orange have a longstanding partnership and today we continue our successful journey by bringing 4G to Sierra Leone. Our Ericsson Radio System will enable our partner Orange to continue delivering a superior end-user experience for both existing and future subscribers."

Ericsson Radio System, with its end-to-end portfolio of hardware, software and services will help Orange Sierra Leone get quality mobile broadband performance smoothly and profitably.