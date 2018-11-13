Ericsson to Showcase Best Performing Networks at AfricaCom 2018

AfricaCom 2018

Follow > Disable alert for Ericsson Follow >

Ericsson will showcase its digital transformation and innovation solutions to propel Africa towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution at AfricaCom 2018, held at the Cape Town International Convention Center (CTICC) from November 13 to November 15, 2018.

Ericsson experts will highlight a wide range of connectivity solutions in addition to participating in empowering discussions and forming strategic partnerships geared towards unlocking new opportunities in the region.

As the world becomes more connected, industries are experiencing an ICT-driven transformation. Industry digitalization revenues for ICT players come from adopting or integrating digital technologies into a specific industry.



Ericsson delivers advanced analytics combined with rule-based automation to enable early detection of critical issues. It also provides actionable recommendations for issue prevention, resulting in improved operational efficiency and improved network quality.

At AfricaCom 2018, Ericsson will present innovative solutions to improve the efficiency of its customers’ network operations, allowing them to focus on new services and technologies, and ultimately improve the experience for the user.

AfricaCom is a leading tech and telecoms event on the continent, and a prominent gathering of innovators fronting Africa's digital transformation. The exhibition brings together 14,000 attendees, 450 speakers and 400 exhibitors displaying technologies and solutions including 5G, AI, IoT, TV and Fintech among others.