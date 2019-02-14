Etihad Airways Engineering and Satair Sign Memorandum of Understanding at MRO Middle East

During the event

Etihad Airways Engineering, the largest commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services provider in the Middle East, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Satair, one of the world’s largest aviation spares and solution providers. The signing ceremony took place at MRO Middle East 2019 in Dubai with Abdul Khaliq Saeed, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways Engineering and Terry Stone, Managing Director and Head of Sales and Support EMEA, Satair.

Abdul Khaliq Saeed, Etihad Airways Engineering said: “We have a long-standing relationship with Satair and look forward to strengthening it further with this new MoU. As we continue to expand our extensive MRO capabilities and expand our global presence, this partnership will help us explore ways to enhance our supply chain function and facilitate parts availability for customers from all over the world.

Terry Stone, Satair, stated: “We are delighted to engage even further with Etihad Airways Engineering and we look forward to putting Satair’s forecasting and planning capabilities into play and exploring the many opportunities that lie in this forthcoming partnership.”

The MoU covers supply chain solutions that will ensure worldwide parts availability for selected aircraft parts. While this signing marks the first step towards an official agreement between Satair and Etihad Airways Engineering, the business relationship between the two dates back more than 25 years.