Etihad Airways Engineering Hosts the Indian Ambassador to the UAE

Etihad Airways Engineering, the largest commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services provider in the Middle East, welcomes His Excellency Navdeep Suri, Ambassador of India to the UAE and Mr Rajamurugan, Counsellor, Embassy of India in the UAE, to its Abu Dhabi base.

The Ambassador was received by Mr Abdul Khaliq Saeed, Chief Executive Officer and senior executives from Etihad Airways Engineering and given a presentation showcasing the capabilities and achievements of the organisation. The group enjoyed an extensive tour of Etihad Airways Engineering’s state-of-the-art facility which is located adjacent to Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The tour encompassed aircraft hangars at the facility which cover approximately 42,000 sq metres, including 10,000 sq metres of aircraft painting facilities and a custom-designed hangar that can accommodate up to three Airbus A380 aircraft simultaneously. The company has successfully completed maintenance projects for leading airlines around the world.