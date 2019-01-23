Etihad Airways to Host Major Global Cabin Crew Recruitment Drive

Etihad Airways employs over 4,800 cabin crew representing 115 nationalities.

Follow > Disable alert for Guest Service Disable alert for Etihad Airways Follow >

Etihad Airways, the award winning national airline of the United Arab Emirates, is hosting a major recruitment drive globally, seeking individuals with outstanding hospitality experience to join the airline’s World Leading Cabin Crew.

The international recruitment days will take place in 19 different cities across Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa including the United Kingdom, France, Slovakia, Tunisia and South Africa.

Applicants interested in attending the recruitment days and joining the airline’s award-winning team of cabin crew should register in advance by visiting www.etihad.com/cabincrewrecruitment.

Linda Celestino, Etihad Airways’ Vice President Guest Service and Delivery, said: “In each of these cities we will be inviting up to 120 of the strongest candidates with remarkable hospitality skills to join us at the recruitment days to support the operational growth of our airline including the arrival of new, next generation fleet this year.”

Alongside providing candidates with comprehensive information about living in Abu Dhabi and the dynamics of working with guests at 30,000 feet, the airline will also conduct an in-depth assessment process.

“On the back of our recently launched ‘Choose Well’ brand campaign, these open days are more than just a recruitment drive.

We hope to attract talented and enthusiastic men and women globally, to inspire and help them kick-start a tremendous career opportunity and life experience in the UAE with us,” adds Ms Celestino.

Successful candidates will undergo a comprehensive training program in Abu Dhabi, which includes all aspects of cabin safety and service delivery. The training will be conducted at Zayed Campus, the airlines training academy.

Cabin crew are provided with tax-free income, company medical insurance, concessional travel benefits, transport, uniforms, fully furnished company accommodation in Abu Dhabi, and discounts on food and beverage and leisure activities in the fresh and vibrant surroundings of the capital of the UAE.

Abu Dhabi is home to a wealth of world-class leisure, sports and entertainment activities, including the newly opened Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi theme park on Yas Island, the sporting arena of Zayed Sports City and world renowned restaurants.