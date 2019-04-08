Etihad Airways To Introduce Boeing 787 Dreamliners To Johannesburg, Lagos And Milan

Etihad Airways

This Summer, Etihad Airways will introduce the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on its scheduled services from Abu Dhabi to Johannesburg, effective 1 August, Lagos, effective 2 August, and Milan, effective 1 September, replacing the Airbus A330s currently operating the routes.

All three destinations will feature Etihad Airways’ next-generation Business and Economy cabins, configured with 299 seats - 28 Business Studios and 271 Economy Smart Seats.

Etihad Airways extensive global network to and from Abu Dhabi will see more 787 Dreamliners introduced on key destinations as the airline takes delivery of more of the type.

Timetable

Boeing 787 schedule to Johannesburg, effective 01 ugust 2019

Flight Origin Departs Destination Arrives Frequency Aircraft EY 604 Abu Dhabi 10:05 Johannesburg 16:30 Daily Boeing 787-9 EY 603 Johannesburg 20:05 Abu Dhabi 06:00* Daily Boeing 787-9

*Next day arrival

Boeing 787 schedule to Lagos, effective 02 August 2019

Flight Origin Departs Destination Arrives Frequency Aircraft EY 673 Abu Dhabi 02:35 Lagos 07:10 Mo/We/Fr/Sa Boeing 787-9 EY 674 Lagos 08:30 Abu Dhabi 19:10 Mo/We/Fr/Sa Boeing 787-9

Boeing 787 schedule to Milan, effective 01 September 2019

Flight Origin Departs Destination Arrives Frequency Aircraft EY 81 Abu Dhabi 02:20 Milan 06:50 Daily Boeing 787-9 EY 88 Milan 10:40 Abu Dhabi 18:55 Daily Boeing 787-9

Notes: All departures and arrivals are listed in local time.