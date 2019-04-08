Etihad Airways To Introduce Boeing 787 Dreamliners To Johannesburg, Lagos And Milan

Contact Information:
This Summer, Etihad Airways will introduce the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on its scheduled services from Abu Dhabi to Johannesburg, effective 1 August, Lagos, effective 2 August, and Milan, effective 1 September, replacing the Airbus A330s currently operating the routes.
All three destinations will feature Etihad Airways’ next-generation Business and Economy cabins, configured with 299 seats - 28 Business Studios and 271 Economy Smart Seats.
Etihad Airways extensive global network to and from Abu Dhabi will see more 787 Dreamliners introduced on key destinations as the airline takes delivery of more of the type.
Timetable
Boeing 787 schedule to Johannesburg, effective 01 ugust 2019
Flight
Origin
Departs
Destination
Arrives
Frequency
Aircraft
EY 604
Abu Dhabi
10:05
Johannesburg
16:30
Daily
Boeing 787-9
EY 603
Johannesburg
20:05
Abu Dhabi
06:00*
Daily
Boeing 787-9
*Next day arrival
Boeing 787 schedule to Lagos, effective 02 August 2019
Flight
Origin
Departs
Destination
Arrives
Frequency
Aircraft
EY 673
Abu Dhabi
02:35
Lagos
07:10
Mo/We/Fr/Sa
Boeing 787-9
EY 674
Lagos
08:30
Abu Dhabi
19:10
Mo/We/Fr/Sa
Boeing 787-9
Boeing 787 schedule to Milan, effective 01 September 2019
Flight
Origin
Departs
Destination
Arrives
Frequency
Aircraft
EY 81
Abu Dhabi
02:20
Milan
06:50
Daily
Boeing 787-9
EY 88
Milan
10:40
Abu Dhabi
18:55
Daily
Boeing 787-9
Notes: All departures and arrivals are listed in local time.