Etihad Airways Offers Free Luggage Allowance for Golfers

Etihad Airways continues its commitment to Abu Dhabi as a global sporting destination

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, is welcoming golfers to Abu Dhabi’s renowned courses, allowing them to bring their golf clubs free-of-charge, enhancing the city’s sporting credentials and improving the experience of every golfer who touches down in the capital.

Hareb Al Muhairy, Senior Vice-President Destination and Leisure Management at Etihad Airways, said: “The capital’s golf courses are some of the many highlights of a visit to the UAE and it is our pleasure to welcome and encourage golfers to the city. The launch of this free service will encourage golf lovers worldwide to enjoy the sport with greater ease in one of the most beautiful destinations in the world.

“Etihad Airways works tirelessly with Hala Abu Dhabi destination management team to offer group golf tours in the UAE, further enhancing Etihad's continued commitment to golfing community in the capital and establishing it as a world-class sporting destination.”

Hala Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways’ destination and events division, is a member of The International Association of Golf Tour Operators, and also offers bespoke group golf trips to the United Arab Emirates.

Thousands of golfers fly in to Abu Dhabi annually to enjoy the fairways and greens that can be found across the city’s pristine courses. Etihad Airways is also the official airline partner for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, run by the European Golf Association (EGA), and which takes place annually in the capital and it’s an event that attracts an audience of thousands as well as the stars of the golfing world.

Golf plays a key role in Abu Dhabi’s tourism strategy, as golfers stay longer and spend around two and a half more days in the capital than the average tourist. Golfers often travel with their families, expanding the number of tourists that the city is able to attract. Etihad Airways’ golf allowance includes an additional golf bag containing one set of clubs, one pair of golf shoes, and a golf umbrella or parasol, which may be carried free of charge on Etihad Airways flights.

All trade and direct customers can learn more and book their golf packages though Hala Abu Dhabi (golfbookings@halaabudhabi.ae) or Etihad Holidays at etihadholidays.com