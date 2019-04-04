Etihad Airways Presents ’My Story’ E-Book on Board

’My Story’ E-Book on Board

Follow > Disable alert for Etihad Airways Follow >

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, is honoured to be the only national airline to introduce ’My Story: 50 Memories from 50 Years of Service‘ by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on its inflight entertainment programming.

Starting today, guests on most Etihad flights will be able to enjoy reading the e-book, which relates the remarkable legacy of His Highness in public service.

Jamal Ahmad Alawadhi, Vice President Product & Guest Experience at Etihad Airways, said “We are proud to be the first national airline to present the story of His Highness on board our flights, as a thank you to our wise leaders for their continuous support to develop our country and our people.

“This book is a national treasure and it will be a valuable addition to our e-library for our guests to enjoy as part of our inflight entrainment programming.”

The e-book will be available in both English and Arabic in the e-library on the Wi-Fly portal and the personal inflight entertainment system, and joins a series of other e-books including ‘The Life of Zayed’ and ‘With United Strength’.