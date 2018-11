The design was painted on a Boeing 787-9 at the Boeing facility in Charleston, South Carolina.

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has unveiled a spectacular livery to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the FORMULA 1 2018 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX. The design was painted on a Boeing 787-9 at the Boeing facility in Charleston, South Carolina.

The aircraft will participate in a low-level fly-by during the Grand Prix, accompanied by the airline’s Year of Zayed liveried Airbus A380.