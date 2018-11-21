Etihad Airways Wins Fatima Bint Mubarak Award for Motherhood & Childhood

Etihad Airways Cabin Crew with Mana Al Mulla – Chief Support Services Officer and HH Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan - Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of the Emirates Identity Authority presenting the Fatima Bint Mubarak award with an Etihad Airways Flying Nanny.

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has received the prestigious Fatima Bint Mubarak Award for Motherhood & Childhood in the category of ‘Best Initiative in the Support of Mother and Child’s Healthy Lifestyle’ for its Flying Nanny programme, which was announced last night at Emirates Palace.

The award ceremony marked International Children’s day on November 20 to recognise excellence and creativity within the fields of motherhood and childhood in the UAE.

Flying Nannies were introduced by Etihad Airways in September 2013, and are on-board to provide an extra pair of hands and to allow parents more personal time while they entertain the children.