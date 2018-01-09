Etihad Aviation Group Appoints New Group Chief Financial Officer

Mark Powers will join Etihad Aviation Group in January 2018.

Etihad Aviation Group (EAG) today confirmed the appointment of Mark Powers as its new Group Chief Financial Officer. Mr Powers will join EAG in January 2018.

In his new role, Mr Powers will be responsible for the finance function across the Abu Dhabi-based group’s five divisions, which comprise UAE national airline Etihad Airways, Etihad Airways Engineering, Etihad Airport Services, Hala Group and Airline Equity Partners.

Mr Powers joins Etihad Aviation Group from Tulane University’s A.B. Freeman School of Business, where he was Professor of Finance. He brings with him significant industry experience, having held senior leadership roles at major airlines including JetBlue, where he most recently held the position of Chief Financial Officer.

He also worked for Northwest Airlines, where he held the position of Vice President Treasury, Corporate Finance; for Continental Airlines, where he was Treasurer and Associate General Counsel; and for GE Aviation, where he was Director Customer Finance and Commercial Engine Programs.

Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Aviation Group, who officially assumed his role on 3 January, said: “We are delighted that Mark will be joining the executive leadership team at Etihad Aviation Group. His corporate finance knowledge of aviation is unrivalled and he is extremely familiar with the challenges and opportunities that face our industry.

“The Etihad Aviation Group Board believes Mark and the wider finance team will play a pivotal role in helping to guide Etihad onto the next stage of its development.”

Mr Powers commented: “I am looking forward to joining Etihad Aviation Group and taking on this unique opportunity to lead the financial development of the group’s divisions at this exciting moment in its history.”

Mr Powers will report directly to Mr Douglas. Ricky Thirion, who has been Interim Group Chief Financial Officer, will resume his position as Group Treasurer.

Mr Douglas added: “I would like to thank Ricky for his dedication and focus during his interim tenure in one of the group’s most important corporate functions.”