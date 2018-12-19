Etihad Aviation Training Is the First UAE Training Organisation to Be Awarded EASA Certification

H.E. Hamad Abdulla Al Shamsi, Vice Chairman Etihad Aviation Group Board of Directors and Capt. Paolo La Cava, Director & Accountable Manager, Etihad Aviation Training in a full flight simulator at the Etihad Aviation Training facility in Abu Dhabi, following the announcement of certification from EASA.

Etihad Aviation Training, part of Etihad Aviation Group has accomplished the significant milestone of becoming the first full European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Approved Training Organisation (ATO) for the transport category in the United Arab Emirates.

This significant achievement reinforces the organisation’s position as a world-class aviation training centre, located in the Middle East.

The certification is a clear indication of the quality and standard that has been developed at the training organisation as well as the cooperation between the UAE Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and Etihad Aviation Group over the last few years.

Mohammad Al Bulooki, Chief Operating Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “Etihad Aviation Training is an ambitious enterprise, pursuing its mandate to provide outstanding training services to a global audience. The growth of the business will mirror the expansion of the global training market and the entire group is excited about the expanding portfolio of programmes and products.

“The support of the wise leadership and the forward-thinking strategy that has been adopted in Abu Dhabi has fast tracked this achievement. Abu Dhabi will now be able to welcome and train pilots globally, wishing to achieve EASA type rating.”

Etihad Aviation Training’s EASA ATO approval covers the Airbus A320, A330 and A340, with ambitions to extend this certification to include the Boeing fleet as well as the Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL) and Multi-crew Pilot Licence (MPL) courses in 2019.

Based at two locations in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, Etihad Aviation Training is a commercially-focused business open to external customers, while retaining the operational and safety values that have underpinned Etihad’s training services to date.

This full EASA ATO certification will enable the organisation to take advantage of the increasing global demand for aviation training. EASA’s globally recognised certification is expected to attract clients from Europe, as well as demand from the GCC, Africa, Indian sub-continent and South-east Asia.

Captain Paolo La Cava, Director Etihad Aviation Training, said: “The organisation is always looking for ways to expand its operations and activities, and this new approval is the perfect platform for growth.

“EAT operates two facilities, one adjacent to Abu Dhabi International Airport, and a flight training facility based in Al Ain. The Al Ain facility is our ab-initio school teaching cadets, while Abu Dhabi is a training academy primarily responsible for delivering advanced flight training for airlines.”

The recent EASA approval builds on the success of the existing Part 147 Approved Maintenance Training Organisation achieved for technical training in aircraft maintenance. The Part 147 Technical Training is delivered in state-of-the-art classrooms by a team of highly qualified instructors, including the Airbus Technical Competency Training classroom.