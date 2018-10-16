Etihad Cargo Embraces Digital World As It Migrates to New iCARGO Technology Platform

Etihad Cargo joins a growing number of global carriers migrating their traditionally telephone and paper-based services online.

Follow > Disable alert for IBS Group Disable alert for Etihad Airways Disable alert for Sprint Follow >

Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, this week celebrated a significant moment in its relatively short 14-year history, fully migrating to “SPRINT”, an IBS iCargo fully integrated technology platform offering the digital answer to its evolving cargo management needs.

Etihad Cargo joins a growing number of global carriers migrating their traditionally telephone and paper-based services online, through its new-look and revamped etihadcargo.com website, as well as digitalizing processes across all critical business functions, offering Etihad Cargo’s customers a platform to seamlessly manage all air cargo needs.

Abdulla Mohamed Shadid, Etihad Airways Managing Director Cargo and Logistics Services, said: "We are extremely pleased that the 12-month implementation process has been concluded successfully, and even more excited at the prospects that this milestone brings. It represents a giant leap forward for our customer value proposition and allows us to embrace a whole new realm of digital services to further differentiate ourselves. Customers will feel the impact instantly, and it comes at a well-timed period when we have started deploying capacity in key markets for the fourth quarter."

SPRINT, based on IBS’s iCargo technology platform, combines booking and reservations, integration management including interface control, service delivery management (including messaging and eAWB support), loyalty management, AWB stock control and revenue accounting, all into a single integrated platform. It enables Etihad Cargo to enhance its capacity- and pricing management processes whilst offering real-time shipment monitoring and quality control, helping drive maximum efficiency.

V K Mathews, Executive Chairman, IBS Group, said: “Etihad Cargo has commissioned the most up-to-date technology solution in the domain, iCargo, and the seamless system cutover within time and budget reiterates IBS’ capability and domain expertise to deliver outstanding value to the business requirements of some of the iconic names in the airline industry.

“iCargo has indeed captured the imagination of the cargo carriers and is now the undisputed market leader and the right IT platform to provide airlines with a competitive edge to lead in a digital world. It is my pleasure to welcome Etihad Cargo to the growing list of iCargo users and we are committed to be a transformational partner in their quest to achieve increased operational efficiencies, cost optimization and growth.”

Services that are now available at the customer’s fingertips span online bookings across all Etihad’s product portfolio, including general cargo as well as its signature TempCheck (pharmaceutical), SafeGuard (valuables), FreshForward (perishables), FlightValet (automotive) and FlyCulture (arts and music), among others. Customers will also be able to access Etihad Cargo’s Loyalty Program, which offers them a wide range of benefits now accessible online, and they will also be able search flights and track shipments in real-time.

“Our employees worked tirelessly during the past year to bring us to this significant milestone and should be proud of their achievement,” added Shadid. “Seldom do complex programs like this finish on time and within budget. We are certainly proud of them. However, this only marks the beginning of our digitalization journey. Etihad Cargo is hungry for more, and we will be working with our technology partners to deploy new technologies that will continue to differentiate us and help push our customer value proposition to the next level”.