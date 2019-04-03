Etihad Cargo Enhances Road Feeder Services for Seamless Connectivity Across UAE & GCC

Etihad Airways

Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of the Etihad Aviation Group, has once again selected MICCO, a leader in freight management and an integrated supply chain solutions provider, as its road feeder services (RFS) provider in a multi-year agreement, reaffirming a decade-long partnership between the two major Abu Dhabi-based logistics players.

The RFS network connects major air and sea gateways in the Emirates of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, as well as key GCC countries including Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain. Under the renewed partnership, MICCO will continue to provide Etihad Cargo with customs-sealed and bonded container vehicles, as well as refrigerated and non-refrigerated reefer trucks to support Etihad’s FreshForward perishable products through door services across the UAE.

Andre Blech, Head of Operations & Service Delivery at Etihad Cargo said: “It is a pleasure to once more extend this partnership with MICCO. It is a testament to the exceptional service quality and operational flexibility that we grew accustomed to from them over the years and perfectly complements our air cargo offering from our hub in Abu Dhabi.”

MICCO, a leading integrated logistics player headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is focused on freight management, travel services, and specialised supply chain activities, particularly within fast moving consumer goods (FMCG). Under the new agreement with Etihad, its vehicles will be branded with Etihad Cargo’s new “Choose Well” proposition.

Captain A. M. Simreen, CEO of MICCO, said: “As an international but homegrown logistics leader operating from the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, MICCO is proud to partner with the cargo and logistics arm of the national airline of the UAE. We share a goal of driving growth in Abu Dhabi’s economy through innovation and technological progression. Our RFS partnership will play an important role in connecting major air and sea gateways across the GCC.”

The agreement is also another step in Etihad’s evolving value proposition to continue its growth in its home market, and through its major investments in digital infrastructure can offer customers a differentiated value offering only matched by a few select carriers globally.

“Thanks to our new digital technology platform launched in October 2018, those RFS services are now available for our customers to book directly online through the Etihad Cargo web booking portal,” added Blech. “Our customers can continue to avail seamless road connectivity between our hub at Abu Dhabi International Airport and the major gateways in the UAE and GCC, and can track their shipments on board these vehicles through our state-of-the-art track and trace capability.”