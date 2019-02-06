Etihad ESCO Partners With Daikin for Execution of Jafza Package-3 Chiller Replacement Project

During the event

In line with its efforts to actively contribute to the realization of the emirate’s energy efficiency goals, Etihad Energy Services Company (Etihad ESCO) recently announced a partnership with Daikin for the replacement of existing chillers with advanced, energy efficient chillers as part of JAFZA Package 3 energy retrofit project. The agreement was signed by Ali Al Jassim, CEO, Etihad ESCO and Yuji Miyata, Chairman and President, Daikin Middle East and Africa. The project, which will see Daikin replaces 15 existing chillers with 15 new inverter chillers for 11 JAFZA facilities, will result in an annual energy savings of 3,019,679 kWh for JAFZA, thereby saving AED 1,343,757 annually.

JAFZA comprises multiple areas, facilities and buildings that house a wide range of business functions. Etihad ESCO has been working with JAFZA to facilitate its transformation into an energy efficient zone and had renewed its partnership with JAFZA for Package 3 to retrofit its Lease Office Building and food courts. The Energy Conservation Measures (ECMs) proposed by Etihad ESCO as part of the project include deep heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) retrofit, replacement of conventional lights with LED lights.

As the world’s HVAC Leader, Daikin focuses on promoting environmental aspects and energy efficiency across its full product range. So far, many of the Super ESCO’s projects have harnessed the potential of Daikin’s innovative energy saving technologies.

Yuji Miyata, Chairman and President, Daikin MEA, said: “Daikin’s commitment to support Etihad’s retrofit program extends throughout the organization from the technological perspective, and is in alignment with our efforts to support energy efficiency initiatives in the region and globally. Furthermore, this latest partnership with Etihad ESCO is a significant step towards achieving our overarching goal of creating new value to solve impending and long-term environmental challenges. We remain committed to providing efficient and reliable solutions to our partners, and we attribute our leading market position to the array of support services we offer that ensure the unparalleled performance of our systems.”

Etihad ESCO is a DEWA venture that was established in 2013 to support the Emirate’s vision of cutting down 30 per cent energy demand by 2030. Etihad ESCO conducts audits and proposes energy conservation measures to major building contractors/developers, bringing Dubai closer to the achievement of its sustainability goals.