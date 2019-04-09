Etihad ESCO & TAQATI to Host the 5th Annual RetrofitTech MENA Summit

Ali Al Jassim, CEO, Etihad ESCO

Keeping pace with the growth of the regional retrofit market, and in line with Dubai’s ongoing efforts in the energy efficient front, Etihad Energy Service Company (Etihad ESCO) and TAQATI- the dedicated program management office for the Dubai Demand Side Management (DSM) strategy - will host and strategically endorse the 5th Annual RetrofitTech MENA Summit in Dubai. Scheduled to take place on April 9 and 10, 2019, at the Le Meridien Hotel and Conference Center, the Summit this year will see participation from leading government departments from the UAE and the region, ESCOs and private sector companies that are investing in retrofit projects.

By bringing together more than 500 retrofit professionals and stakeholders to exchange ideas, network and gain new insights, the 5th edition of the annual RetrofitTech Summit will draw attention to the latest technologies that are being used in the UAE, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait and other countries to achieve energy and water efficiency savings. Moreover, the forum will also review the progress of programs that have been implemented in the region and will provide an update on recent retrofitting strategies adopted by the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Etihad ESCO and TAQATI will participate in a panel discussion titled ‘Choosing the right path to energy efficiency: (Energy Optimization, retrofitting and Renewables (Solar). The panel will discuss different approaches to energy efficiency in order to optimize energy and save costs and will examine why one size strategy does not apply to all when it comes to energy efficiency. The criteria and parameters that should be taken into account while choosing the energy efficiency path will also form part of the discussions.

Ali Al Jassim, CEO, Etihad ESCO, will deliver a Keynote Presentation titled ‘Etihad ESCO Retrofit Program: Solidifying gains and expanding scope for a sustainable future’ at the summit. Mr. Ali will also be a panelist at Energy Management Leaders Panel Discussion which will throw light on understanding the value chain of retrofitting projects. He said: “As the region’s retrofit market continues to grow, joint efforts through the sharing of knowledge, expertise and experiences are also becoming more and more important to sustain and drive this growth. This is what the 5th Annual RetrofitTech Dubai Summit in Dubai aims to achieve by bringing together more than 500 industry stakeholders together. I am confident that the forum will generate positive outcomes through discussions on some highly relevant topics that will help understand the current trends and define roadmap for the future.”

Pradeep Singh, Assistant Director, Business Development Department, Etihad ESCO will deliver a presentation on facilitating effective energy efficiency and retrofitting initiatives in the UAE.

As part of the 2019 edition of the Summit, energy efficiency management services companies and solution providers will be showcasing their innovative technologies and products. Furthermore, attendees will be able to gain knowledge on the UAE’s and regional governments’ project pipeline and key requirements and specifications.