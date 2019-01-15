Etihad ESCO & TAQATI Takes Part in WFES 2019

Duing the event

Follow > Disable alert for Etihad Energy Services Company Disable alert for Dewa Follow >

As part of their collective efforts to make Dubai’s built environment a leading example of energy efficiency for the region and the world, Etihad Energy Services Company (Etihad ESCO) - the leading energy service company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of DEWA; and TAQATI - the energy efficiency program set up by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE) under Etihad ESCO, is taking part at this year’s edition of the World Future Energy Summit (WFES), which opened today (January 14, 2019) and will run until January 17, 2019, at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi.

The 2019 edition of WFES will showcase an array of retrofit solutions, ranging from a low- to no-cost intensity projects to high-cost options, providing a unique financing solution. These solutions will demonstrate that building owners do not need a big budget to achieve energy savings, and that even if they do, the efficiency gains are completely worth the initial spending. Ibrahim Mohammad, Director - Execution Department at Etihad ESCO, will present a case study on day 2 of the Summit, which will review the progress, challenges and milestones of regional government retrofit implementations.

Ali Al Jassim, CEO, Etihad ESCO said: “We see WFES platform as an extremely valuable opportunity to discuss and to review the region’s retrofitting initiatives, as it hosts some of the biggest global brands and leading technology companies in the industry. By presenting a comprehensive display of sustainable solutions from different parts of the world, the exhibition will shed light on how engineering and design policies can help achieve sustainability targets and substantially reduce operational costs. Etihad ESCO’s and TAQATI’s continued participation in WFES reflect our shared commitment to increase our contributions towards UAE Green Growth Strategy, to drive sustainable development in the region.”