Etihad Guest Programme Welcomes Air Europa As New Airline Partner

The partnership allows members to also accumulate miles on codeshare flights operated and marketed by Etihad Airways in partnership with Air Europa.

Follow > Disable alert for Etihad Airways Disable alert for Air Europa Follow >

Etihad Guest, the award-winning loyalty programme for Etihad Airways, has announced a new partnership with Air Europa, enhancing the benefits for its members by allowing them to earn and spend Etihad Guest Miles when flying with the Spanish carrier.

The partnership allows members to also accumulate miles on codeshare flights operated and marketed by Etihad Airways in partnership with Air Europa. In addition, Etihad Guest members can redeem miles for tickets across the Air Europa network.

Yasser Al Yousuf, Etihad Guest Managing Director, said: “We pride ourselves on providing our members with some of the most wide-ranging travel benefit offers available within the industry. It is very exciting to see yet another valued partner like Air Europa join the Etihad Guest programme to further enhance its attractiveness as Etihad already connects our guests through Madrid, followed by Barcelona later this year.”

The agreement provides for greater cooperation between the airlines’ frequent flyer programs, Etihad Guest and SUMA, enabling passengers to earn and redeem miles reciprocally. In both cases, the number of miles earned will depend upon the class of travel flown.

Sandra Lenis, Air Europa’s Client and Product Director, said: “Air Europa entered into a strategic codeshare partnership with Etihad Airways in January 2014, and as an additional value proposition, we are delighted to build upon our successful partnership by further providing our SUMA members with the opportunity to earn and spend Air Europa SUMA miles on Etihad Airways’ network.”

Air Europa is a prize-winning airline which currently flies across Europe including holiday resorts in the Canary and Balearic Islands as well as long-haul services to the Americas and the Caribbean.