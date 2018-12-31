Etisalat’s ‘OneCloud Platform’ Provides the Foundation of ASGC’s Digital Transformation

ASGC partnership with Etisalat.

Etisalat today announced its strategic partnership with ASGC Construction to provide Enterprise Level Cloud Solutions combined with its secure managed IP connect service as part of their digital transformation roadmap.

Herbert Fuchs, Chief Information Officer at ASGC, said: “We’ve selected Etisalat and their OneCloud Services as it perfectly meets our needs from scalability, flexibility, reliability and performance perspectives while at the same time offering the most attractive ROI among the cloud vendors that we’ve analysed.

“Etisalat’s OneCloud platform represents one of the foundations in our digital transformation roadmap which spans across all aspects of our business – ranging from the IT operations and service delivery to cross departmental core business process automation onwards to construction asset optimisation as well as labor productivity and labor safety aspects.”

Ragy Magdy, Vice President/Enterprise Sales at Etisalat, said: “We are pleased to offer Etisalat’s OneCloud Services that cater to the growing needs of ASGC, a leading construction company in the UAE, and set a benchmark in the construction sector. With Etisalat’s corporate strategy focusing on 'Driving the digital future', we are working closely with all our customers and partners to transform their businesses by investing in digital services and solutions.

“Etisalat’s OneCloud solution is a vital tool in enabling ASGC’s digital transformation that aims to reduce its IT capital spend and operational expenses while simultaneously increasing IT agility in a secure environment.”

Etisalat OneCloud offers a wide range of cloud solutions designed to satisfy the security, performance and data location needs of UAE enterprises. This end-to-end managed cloud solution includes infrastructure-as-a-service, managed security services, managed backup, managed applications and managed disaster recovery services.