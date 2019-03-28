Etisalat Buildings to ‘Go Dark’ for Earth Hour

Emirates Telecommunications Corporation

Follow > Disable alert for Hour Disable alert for Etisalat Facilities Management Disable alert for Earth Hour Follow >

Etisalat will join major companies around the world on 30 th March to mark Earth Hour, the world's largest movement in support of action on climate change.

Ten of Etisalat’s buildings across the UAE will switch off their lights and non-essential electronics from 8:30 to 9:30pm on 30th March for Earth Hour.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Ahmed Bin Ali, Group Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, Etisalat said: “Etisalat is continuously investing in green technologies and smart innovative systems, in line with its strategy to lead the digital future.

“We hope that our annual participation in this event will help to increase awareness, encourage environment-friendly practices and limit the excessive depletion of energy resources. Etisalat supports a wide range of green initiatives and our participation forms part of our corporate social responsibility strategy, of which the environment is a main pillar. We are making significant investment in technologies and infrastructure to empower society and to ensure a successful and sustainable future.”

Earth Hour unites people across the world to express their concern over the global crisis of climate change. Etisalat is delighted to be taking part in this noble initiative, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, which considers the support of environment-friendly initiatives one of its most important pillars.

Etisalat has invested in green technologies across its advanced nationwide fibre optics network, the widest in the world, and advanced systems and equipment that play a major role in the reduction of carbon emissions. The use of efficient energy is encouraged across the network with the digital technologies taking over traditional processes. Internally, across our business centres and communication with our consumers is paperless today. Smart stores and online shopping on the retail front have helped improve the overall customer experience and reduce carbon footprint as well.

Etisalat Facilities Management, a subsidiary of Etisalat Service Holdings, has initiated several energy management programmes and services to help its clients efficiently manage their energy consumption and utilisation, including retrofitting services, smart sensors, and advanced control systems.

Earth Hour is a global movement organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The event is held annually to encourage individuals, communities, and businesses to turn off non-essential electric lights for one hour, from 8:30 to 9:30pm on a specific day towards the end of March, as a practical step towards global reduction of CO2 emissions.

For more information, please visit: www.earthhour.org .