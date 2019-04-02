Etisalat Launches UAE’s First Cloud Gaming Service

As telecom providers and game publishers all over the world strive to offer next-generation services, there is an opportunity to lead the market with new gaming services.

Etisalat today unveiled the UAE first Cloud Gaming service delivering high-definition (1080P) cloud-based games directly to TVs on its eLife set-top box.

Leveraging the power of the cloud, the new eLife TV service enables gamers of all ages to play the latest and most popular games without the need to have a separate game console.

“We are excited to bring this service to the market as it complements Etisalat’s vision to ensure the latest technology is available first to all of the residents in the UAE and to drive the country’s digital transformation,” said Khaled Elkhouly, Chief Consumer Officer, Etisalat. “Cloud gaming on eLife TV provides us the opportunity to address the largely untapped casual gaming market that wants to play on the big screen and not just on their mobile. We believe that eSports and gaming will only continue to grow and that Etisalat will be the champion for this segment in the UAE.”

The new cloud gaming service will help introduce non-gamers to the gaming world, providing them access to a vast library of bestseller video games which are constantly updated, from some of the best publishers like Square Enix, Disney, THQ Nordic, Capcom and Codemasters.

“Streaming video games is following the same trend as music and video, where more than 50 percent of content is streamed today, replacing conventional deployment models such as an outright purchase,” said Ivan Lebeau, Chairman and CEO of Gamestream. “Thanks to this launch with Etisalat, Gamestream is now present in UAE and continues its worldwide deployment with the best telecom operators.”

Users can sign up for a monthly subscription for unlimited access to top selling games. The basic package is just AED30 a month with unlimited access to play 20 games, and the premium pass is AED50 a month and delivers 40+ games. Later this year single hit titles will also be made available to rent, including the latest releases for AED15 to AED20 for 48 hours.

A full range of game genres will be available to satisfy all the audiences: racing, sports, roll playing games, adventure, platforms, puzzle, etc.

The new eLife TV gaming service allows gaming enthusiasts to play their favorite games without making a big financial commitment. For instance, customers no longer need to own a game console, which can cost AED1,500, and needs to be replaced every few years. A great video game comes at a price, with AAA titles normally costing AED275 plus per title.

To play the games, users need a controller that is compatible with Etisalat’s system. A list of compatible controllers will be available on Etisalat’s website. Gamers can also buy a controller directly on their eLife TV box from Etisalat for only AED120, which is made available at AED5 per month repayments.

The gaming service is the latest addition to eLife TV’s innovative features and services. Etisalat’s eLife service combines a home telephone, high-speed internet and 4K TV service in a bundled offer. The eLifeOn app which comes with eLife subscriptions also enables users to access their TV from anywhere while they are on the move, while eLife video-on-demand offers up-to-date movies across all genres for immediate viewing.