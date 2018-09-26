Etisalat Misr and Ericsson Launch Egypt’s First Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Services

Ericsson is the world's leading provider of technology and services to telecom operators. Ericsson is the leader in 2G, 3G and 4G mobile technologies, and provides support for networks with over 2 billion subscribers and has the leading position in managed services.
The company's portfolio comprises mobile and fixed network infrastructure, telecom services, software, broadband and multimedia solutions for operators, enterprises and the media industry. The Sony Ericsson and ST-Ericsson joint ventures provide consumers with feature-rich personal mobile devices.
Working in 175 countries, more than 80,000 employees generated revenue of SEK 206.5 billion (USD 27.1 billion) in 2009. Founded in 1876 with the headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, Ericsson is listed on OMX NASDAQ, Stockholm and NASDAQ New York.
Ericsson has been present in the Middle East for more than 150 years. Ericsson has during these years been working closely with the operators on creating, developing and growing the telecom market in the region.
Ericsson has activities and operations in all 22 countries in Middle East and offices in 20 (Yemen and Afghanistan exceptions). It employs around 5,000 employees. Today it does business with more than 36 operators in the region.
Contact Information:
Fountain Plaza Building,
Entrance 2, 4th Floor,
Abdulrahman Hajj Street,
PO Box 940302
Amman 11194 Jordan