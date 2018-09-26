Etisalat Misr and Ericsson Launch Egypt’s First Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Services

Rafiah Ibrahim, Head of Ericsson Middle East and Africa

VoLTE calls, powered by Ericsson, connect in less than two seconds compared to ten seconds over legacy technologies and deliver a more true-to-life sound with reduced background noise. Subscribers will have the flexibility to make calls and use 4G mobile data services simultaneously without compromising 4G data connectivity speed. This by itself will become an enabler for service providers to create new services and therefore increasing satisfaction to their subscribers.

Etisalat Misr, in collaboration with Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), is set to unveil a new era of mobile voice communications with the launching of Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) services in Egypt.

Khalid Murshed, Etisalat Misr’s Chief Technology Officer, says: “Our strategic partnership with Ericsson has a significant and clear purpose. We want to make our Customers satisfied through advanced cellular communication, innovation and efficient services. We are ushering in the future of mobile communications and users will immensely benefit from incorporating the best-in-class voice calling functionality.”

Rafiah Ibrahim, Head of Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “Our longstanding cooperation with Etisalat has generated extensive benefits for both parties and supported continued growth and development. Mobile users are actively seeking better ways to communicate that make an immediate, accurate, and lasting connection. This new launch is another step in our journey to support network operators to innovate on all fronts ensuring unparalleled communication to stay relevant to their customers.”

Etisalat Misr is the first telecommunications company in Egypt to launch VoLTE; strengthening Etisalat Misr’s leadership in adopting the latest technologies to its customers.

Globally, the number of VoLTE subscriptions is projected to reach 5.4 billion by the end of 2023, accounting for around 80 percent of combined LTE and 5G subscriptions, according to the latest Ericsson Mobility Report.