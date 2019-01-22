Etisalat Sets New Record as First Middle East Brand Portfolio to Break $10 Billion Barrier

Etisalat boasts of a portfolio of brands such as Etisalat Misr, Mobily, Ufone, Maroc Telecom, PTCL and Etisalat Afghanistan.

Follow > Disable alert for Etisalat Misr Follow >

Etisalat today received ‘ The Most Valuable Portfolio Brand’ in Middle East and North Africa (MENA) by Brand Finance as a recognition for the company’s impressive portfolio of brands becoming the first Middle East group to break the $10 billion barrier in terms of wider portfolio value.

Etisalat boasts of a portfolio of brands such as Etisalat Misr, Mobily, Ufone, Maroc Telecom, PTCL and Etisalat Afghanistan. The company has also seen an 8 percent growth since last year, resulting in becoming the first Middle Eastern brand to hold such a wide portfolio. For the second consecutive year, Etisalat also retained its position as the most valuable consumer brand in the Middle East and Africa.

“We are proud to achieve the recognition as the most valuable portfolio brand and the first Middle Eastern brand to break the $10 billion barrier in terms of wider portfolio value in the MENA region. Thanks to the UAE leadership’s support, vision and encouragement that helped Etisalat achieve this significant milestone surpassing some of the top renowned regional brands. This achievement is also due to our continuous efforts in digital transformation whereby we have amplified our reach and presence in a highly competitive marketplace by investing in new digital platforms and global brand building initiatives. Etisalat’s success as a brand was also reinforced by the synergy of operating companies across our footprint, creating brand loyalty and enhanced engagement with our customers,” said Saleh Abdullah Al Abdooli, CEO, Etisalat Group.

David Heigh, CEO, Brand Finance said: “It is a real testament to the leadership of the UAE that Emirati brands are leading the charge for the Middle East, amongst the world’s most valuable brands. As celebrations for the ‘Year of Zayed’ wrap up, we recognise the achievements, will and determination of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.”

Operating in 15 countries across Asia, Middle East and Africa, Etisalat’s success can also be attributed to its continued efforts in developing its customer loyalty programmes, sports sponsorship commitments and in driving the digital future to empower societies.

Etisalat pioneering 5G efforts in the region and delivering one of the fastest, smartest and best-connected places on earth during the global mega Expo 2020 Dubai has attributed to its success as a brand in the region. As the premier digital and telecommunications partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, Etisalat is prepared to deliver the event’s visitors and delegates 5G connectivity that brings the Expo themes to life for the 25 million expected visitors.

Several factors have attributed to the success and growth of Etisalat’s brand value mainly driven by an innovative customer service driven strategy, adapting well to a digital savvy marketplace, leading the 5G revolution and the successful launch of global brand building initiatives. Etisalat has also led digital innovation in the country with its overall strategy focused on ‘Driving the Digital Future to empower societies’ by working on several digital initiatives in digital infrastructure, entertainment and smart cities.

Etisalat has reached out and engaged with its consumers across markets with global branding initiatives by sponsoring global football teams and clubs aligning with the brand’s priorities of being at the forefront of major sporting events. Etisalat also launched the new positioning campaign ‘Together Matters’ to highlight togetherness among its subscribers in today’s world of connectivity.

As part of its digitization efforts for consumers, Etisalat provided an efficient personalised retail experience by amplifying the roll out of smart stores in UAE and transforming a brick and mortar retail environment to a digital experience for customers.

Brand Finance, is the world’s leading independent branded business valuation and strategy consultancy, and is the organization behind the Global 500 Brands and Telecom 300 league table of the world’s biggest brands ranked by their brand value, assesses the dollar value of the reputation, image and intellectual property of the brand.