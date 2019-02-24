Etisalat Unveils Robotic Centre of Excellence During UAE Innovation Month

The initiative is part of Etisalat’s key activities to mark UAE Innovation Month.

Etisalat today announced the launch of its Robotic Centre of Excellence that delivers a wide variety of automated solutions to boost efficiency and improve productivity leading to greater customer satisfaction.

The initiative is part of Etisalat’s key activities to mark UAE Innovation Month. The centre, which soft launched with six robots in February last year, currently has 76 robots performing 745,000 autonomous transactions in Etisalat’s Business Care and Order Management back office functions.

The introduction of robotic process automation is part of Etisalat’s endeavour to drive the digital future and empower society which is in line with the UAE Vision 2021, where the national innovation strategy has identified digital technology as one of the top seven primary national sectors.

Salvador Anglada, Group Chief Business Officer at Etisalat, said: “As we move further into the digital age, there is a growing need to turn towards emerging technologies to streamline operations and inject greater efficiency into business processes. The opening of Etisalat’s Robotic Centre of Excellence addresses the evolving needs of our customers, with robotic process automation services improving overall efficiency, speed and accuracy of our back office team, with the aim of further enhancing customer satisfaction.”

Robotic process automation releases back office agents from repetitive mundane tasks to concentrate on high value activities that cannot be robotised. Robots perform monotonous tasks much more accurately, securely, and reliably. Software robots are supporting back office agents to complete repetitive tasks about 70% faster. Therefore, the staff along with the robots work much more efficiently together.