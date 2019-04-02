eToro Adds Tron’s TRX

eToro

eToro, the global investment platform with over 10 million registered users, today added Tron’s TRX token to its platform. This brings the total number of cryptoassets available on eToro to 15.

Tron is an ambitious, multi-faceted project seeking to ‘decentralise the internet’. Tron gained significant attention following its acquisition last year of BitTorrent, one of the largest peer-to-peer sharing platforms in the world with more than 100 million active users. BitTorrent earlier this year launched BTT, a utility token based on the Tron protocol, its first step in tokenizing its content sharing ecosystem.

Yoni Assia, co-founder and CEO at eToro, commented: "Tron is making fast progress towards lofty ambitions, and has rightly garnered the attention of the crypto community. Given the relative youth of blockchain technology, investors in crypto-assets are investing in big ideas and seeking out companies that execute on big ideas. Tron certainly ticks that box. At eToro we look to offer investors access to crypto-assets that already have some clear success behind them.”

Tron, founded by Justin Sun, is currently the 10 th largest cryptoasset in the world, with a market cap of $1.5 billion.

“With our listing on eToro, we’re giving TRX holders another great platform on which to manage their assets,” Sun said. “These steps will help grow the blockchain community and expand our reach around the world.”

As investors increasingly seek to diversify their crypto holdings, TRX joins Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, XRP, Litecoin, Ethereum Classic, Dash, Stellar, NEO, EOS, Cardano, IOTA, BNB and ZCASH on the eToro platform.

TRX will also be added to eToro's CryptoPortfolio, which enables investors to diversify across all available crypto-assets (weighted by market cap) with just one click. Like all other crypto-assets on eToro, investors buying TRX on eToro own the real underlying asset.