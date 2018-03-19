Euromoney Conferences Returns to Jordan

Victoria Behn, Head of the Middle East and Africa at Euromoney Conferences

Euromoney Conferences – the world’s leading organiser of conferences for cross-border investment and capital markets – will hold its fifth annual Euromoney Jordan Conference on Tuesday 20 March, 2018. Co-hosted by the Jordanian Ministry of Finance, this year’s conference will bring together 200 financiers, donors, investors, business leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers and government officials to explore how Jordan can fund its future.

The conference will feature keynote addresses from H.E. Dr Ziad Fariz, Governor of the Central Bank of Jordan, H.E. Mr Omar Malhas, Minister of Finance, H.E. Eng Imad Fakhoury, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, and Mr Nemeh Sabbagh, Chief Executive Officer of the official senior lead sponsor, Arab Bank.

Held under the theme ‘Delivering Growth, Maintaining Stability’, there will be a focus on Jordan’s macroeconomic outlook for 2018 and beyond, and the country’s plans to support inclusive growth and job creation, in addition to discussing global economic and geopolitical events and their impact on Jordan. The conference’s agenda features a series of keynote interviews with Jordanian policy-makers, finance and investment panel discussions, and sector-specific sessions covering key topics, including what role the financial sector plays in revitalising the Kingdom’s growth, how entrepreneurship can expedite job creation, financial and economic inclusion, renewable energy, financial technology (FinTech) and Blockchain.

“Euromoney's fifth Jordan Conference will offer an unrivalled opportunity for participants to hear directly from, and engage with, a high-calibre assembly of business leaders, decision makers and financiers from across Jordan and the Middle East,” said Victoria Behn, Head of the Middle East and Africa at Euromoney Conferences. “We look forward to a day of interactive and insightful debates and discussions, as we delve deeper into the techniques Jordan can implement in order to achieve its vision of economic stability and growth.”