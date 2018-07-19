European Car of the Year Volvo XC40 Receives Five Star Rating in Euro NCAP Assessment

The Volvo Group has its origin in 1927 when the first Volvo car rolled off the production line at the factory in Göteborg, Sweden. The brand Volvo has come a long way since then, covering about 100 countries, comprising some 2,400 sales outlets and service workshops around the world, including about 1500 in Europe and 400 in North America.
The brand Volvo exudes road safety, quality, excitement and environmental control. Being the pioneers of technologies such as dual-stage airbags, seat-belt pretension and the innovative BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) has enhances the brands own vision to "be the world's most desired and successful premium car brand", aiming to "create the safest and most exciting car experience for modern families".Less...
