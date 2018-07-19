European Car of the Year Volvo XC40 Receives Five Star Rating in Euro NCAP Assessment

The 2018 Euro NCAP testing was the toughest ever with new and more demanding challenges on safety technology.

Volvo Cars’ XC40 adds another accolade as it receives five stars and top ratings in its 2018 Euro NCAP tests. This means the XC40 joins its larger siblings in the 60 and 90 series as one of the safest cars on the roads.

The 2018 Euro NCAP testing was the toughest ever with new and more demanding challenges on safety technology, including cyclist-detection with auto-brake and emergency lane keeping systems. Overall, the new XC40 received the highest safety score among all cars tested under the new regime.