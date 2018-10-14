Exclusive Lunch With the Leopards at Emirates Park Zoo & Resort

Guests will be in for a treat as the Amur Leopard will be joining them on the same table for lunch.

Follow > Disable alert for Emirates Park Zoo Follow >

Spice up your day and embrace the spirit of the wild by indulging in another innovative animal encounter with Emirates Park Zoo & Resort. Get up close and feast with the leopards while enjoying a scrumptious selection of culinary delights.

The VIP experience will commence with a tour in the wildlife area where an animal care specialist will provide visitors with educational talks and answer questions on the critically endangered carnivores and other resident animals. Zoogoers will then be led to the Leopard Mouth Cave to enjoy an exquisite lunch with a set menu, provided by Emirates Park Zoo & Resort very own fine dining restaurant, The Hide. What’s more, guests will be in for a treat as the Amur Leopard will be joining them on the same table for lunch.

Priced at AED 170 for children between 4-12 years and AED 260 for adults, this exhilarating encounter can be experienced any day of the week, for one and a half hour and can accompany up to six guests. Visitors will also get an exclusive chance to take unlimited photo opportunities with the leopards and interact with the little perky carnivores such as the Mongoose and Meerkat.

Naima Mahmoudi, Marketing Manager of Emirates Park Zoo, said, “This is definitely a one-of-a-kind, must try program. We have put so much thought into giving our visitors an experience to remember in the company of friends and family. How often do you get a chance to come this close to a wild cat while enjoying a hearty meal.”