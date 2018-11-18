Exclusive Season 6 Launch for Fornite at City Centre Mirdif Gathering Top Gamers and Newbies to Play the Epic Game!

The activation is open to the public from 10am–12am Thursday-Saturday and 10am-10pm on Sunday, everyone is welcome to stop by and play!

City Centre Mirdif invites visitors to play Fornite Season 6 from November 15 - November 18, 2018. The activation is open to the public from 10am–12am Thursday-Saturday and 10am-10pm on Sunday, everyone is welcome to stop by and play!

British gamer and YouTube sensation with a following of over 15M Ali-A (Alastair Aiken) will be playing Fortnite and meeting fans at the Fortnite Zone on Saturday 17thNovember from 4pm-7pm. With over 15 million subscribers, he is one of the biggest gaming influencers on the video-sharing platform.

The four-day gaming event also welcomes social media stars Mo Vlogs, Dyler and Ahmed Al Nasheet on November 15, 16 and 18.

Fortnite was launched in 2017 and has become one of the most popular multiplayer online games since its release. Players battle it out on a virtual island until there is only one player left. Throughout the game, they can collection resources to play against other players. The last player standing at the end wins the game.