Exhibition on Syria’s History Opens at Qatar National Library

An exhibition illustrating the history of Syria from 1918 to 1946 opened yesterday at Qatar National Library. The exhibition allows visitors to explore how political events during the French mandate in Syria affected the country’s cultural heritage.

Organized in cooperation with the Museum of Islamic Art, the exhibition is entitled ‘Syria Under the French Mandate: 1918–1946,’ and runs until 30 April 2019. It features forty items from the Library’s Heritage Collection and from cultural institutions in France, including historical documents and images, geographical maps, printed books and photographs.

The exhibition is taking place in parallel with the ‘Syria Matters’ exhibition organized by the Museum of Islamic Art, which also explores Syria’s rich cultural heritage.