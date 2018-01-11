Experience an Arabian-Inspired ‘I Do’ at Bab Al Qasr Hotel

Bab Al Qasr Hotel has perfected the core of bespoke weddings with a lavish portfolio of offerings.

An icon of the True Essence of Arabia, Bab Al Qasr has firmly represented itself on the wedding map through some of the most grandeur celebrations in the city. With an iconic bronze-coloured flair perched within a tranquil Abu Dhabi Corniche address, each moment is dressed to perfection in an Arabian feel and a distinct attention to detail.

Having opened its doors to creating romantic memories in the likes of Beach Front and City Front weddings since 2016, Bab Al Qasr Hotel has perfected the core of bespoke weddings with a lavish portfolio of offerings, from awe-inspiring balcony entrances to oceanic settings and show-stopping ballrooms. Each wedding experience also boasts a unique Arabian hospitality and indulgent touches courtesy of the dedicated wedding team to ensure a 5-star wedding experience for couples and guests alike.

Couples dreaming of a picturesque outdoor wedding can marvel at a blessing or ceremony that is set against a breath-taking beach backdrop, with sounds of the ocean overlapping in the distance as they say ‘I Do’. For couples-to-be seeking for a lavish wedding haven indoors, expect to be blown away by Al Dana ballroom, a spacious, beautifully appointed ballroom with mesmerizing sea views that can cater for up to 350 wedding guests.

Newlyweds looking to make the most out of a luxury getaway can look forward to an unforgettable stay as the hotel boasts a pristine 677 spacious and stylish hotel rooms, suites and residences that embodies a modernized Arabian-Moroccan take in its design. Apart from in-room luxuries including flat-screen TV, coffee and tea making facilities, and a seating area with view of the sea or the city, the 5-star hotel is also home to the capital’s largest private beach, a sumptuous Moroccan Spa and an ultra-modern gym for a paradisal stay like no other.

For more information, or to make a reservation, email reservations@babalqasr.com, or call +971 2 205 3000.