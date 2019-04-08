Experience a Memorable Easter at Grand Millennium Dubai

Grand Millennium Dubai

Grand Millennium Dubai, a 5-star property located in Barsha Heights will celebrate Easter with a hearty affair at The Atrium Restaurant.

Gather the family and feast on an extravagant Easter Sunday brunch featuring a buffet of regionally inspired dishes, international cuisine and live cooking stations and a display of colourful Easter-inspired desserts, pastries and chocolate eggs.

Sunday, 21st April

12:30pm to 4pm

AED 179 per person with unlimited soft beverages

AED 259 per person with three hours of free-flowing house beverages

Children from 4-10 for AED 69

While the adult guests spend quality time with their loved ones, the hotel’s younger guests will enjoy special screenings at the hotel’s cinema or they can participate in a number of activities at the kid’s play area.

Be sure to welcome Easter Bunny who will be visiting during the brunch time to share gifts with the guests. Live entertainment will be provided by the hotel’s singer.

For reservations, please call +971 4 423 4170 or email fbreservations.gmhd@millenniumhotels.com. Guests can also message Grand Millennium Dubai using the “Just Ask” WhatsApp number at +971 55 561 2122.