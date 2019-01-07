Explore the World in 2019 with Emirates’ Special Fares

Start your New Year with a new adventure by exploring new cultures, relax on the beach or enjoy a city break across Emirates’ global network with these limited time offers.

Fulfil your 2019 dreams of a city break in Sydney or Los Angeles and secure these special fares by booking tickets today until 21 January 2019 for travel between 10 January and 30 November 2019.

Emirates’ exclusive sale includes:

Fly better with Emirates by enjoying an award winning and comfortable travel experience across all cabins. All customers across cabin classes have access to 4,500 channels of audio and visual entertainment on Emirates’ ice system, from the latest movies to TV shows, music and games. As part of the Emirates experience, customers also enjoy complimentary beverages and regionally inspired meals, as well as the famed hospitality of the airline’s multi-cultural cabin crew. Emirates also offers a generous baggage allowance of up to 35Kg in Economy Class, 40Kg in Business Class and 50Kg in First Class.

Emirates passengers booked on an Economy Class roundtrip ticket to Dubai can enjoy additional baggage allowance on their return journey during the Dubai Shopping Festival 2019 – a highly anticipated five week festival offering extraordinary discounts and rewards in various shopping outlets. Customers travelling back from Dubai to Amman can enjoy an additional 10kgs of excess baggage. The offer is applicable to bookings made between December 17, 2018 until February 2, 2019, for travel between December 26, 2018 and February 4, 2019.*