Expo 2020 Dubai Reinforces Commitment to UAE Companies With Latest Multi-Million-Dirham Contract for Site Work

A major contract to complete 29,000 sqm of public spaces at Expo 2020 Dubai – worth AED 169 million – has been awarded to a UAE-based contractor, reinforcing the World Expo’s commitment to support Emirati companies and create a long-term positive impact on the country’s economy.

Arabtec Construction has secured the contract, which includes a 5,000 sqm water feature, restaurants, utilities and landscaping elements. The company will start work immediately.

Located next to Expo 2020’s iconic centrepiece Al Wasl Plaza, the public spaces will give millions of people from around the world an opportunity to relax, enjoy a bite to eat and take in the action.

Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Site Delivery Officer – Real Estate and Delivery, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “As the first World Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, Expo 2020 represents an incredible commercial opportunity for UAE companies of all sizes. By collaborating with industry leaders, we aim to deliver a world-class destination with public areas that complement Expo’s immersive visitor experience, while creating a positive economic impact for our nation.”

Hamish Tyrwhitt, Group Chief Executive Officer, Arabtec Holding, said: “We are very pleased to be awarded our third major project as part of the Expo masterplan. This award further demonstrates our core competency in the infrastructure sector.”

UAE-based companies are playing a leading role in the construction of Expo 2020 Dubai. Other UAE firms working on the project, including Al-Futtaim Construction, Al Naboodah Construction, Besix, Khansaheb and Tristar Engineering, are all making major contributions to the delivery of the World Expo’s 4.38 sqkm site.

In line with its theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, Expo 2020 expects to welcome 25 million visits between 20 October, 2020 and 10 April, 2021. Approximately 70 per cent of its visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE – the largest proportion of international visitors in the 168-year history of World Expos.

As well as its family-friendly public areas and Al Wasl Plaza, Expo 2020 will feature three Thematic Pavilions inspired by its key subthemes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability, 190 country pavilions and much more. With everything from live entertainment, world culture and global cuisines, to activities that bring to life education, health and wellbeing in fun and engaging ways, the next World Expo will offer something for every taste.