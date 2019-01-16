Extending the Screenings of Dreamaway at Zawya Cinema for an Additional Week

The film started its commercial release at Zawya Cinema on Wednesday, January 9.

Due to the huge audience demand and critical acclaim, Dreamaway by Egyptian director Marouan Omara and German director Johanna Domke will extend its release at Zawya Cinema for an additional week. The film started its commercial release at Zawya Cinema on Wednesday, January 9.

Since its release, the film received wide critical acclaim. Film Critic Mahmoud Abdel Shakour posted on Facebook saying, "It's a film worth watching. It deserves to be praised and appreciated for its subject and smart creative treatment." Director Mohamed Nader also wrote, "The most beautiful film in 2018, and one of the best cinematic experiences I have ever seen."

In addition, Dreamaway received wide critical acclaim in Arab and international media, as it is mentioned in The Guardian, "Dreamaway, a brilliantly bizarre look at the desolate Egyptian holiday resort Sharm El Sheikh." In Filmuforia, the film is described as "a melancholic portrait of a young generation left to fight for a new identity."

Representing freedom and easy cash, Sharm El Sheikh has long been a dream destination for Egyptian youth. Recently, terror attacks have brought tourism in the resort town to a halt. Dreamaway follows a group of young employees of a luxury hotel compound, where clichés and stereotypes of Western and Oriental cultures clash. This carousel-like experience elevates the youths into a dreamlike state.

The film landed its world premiere at the 53rd Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic and its Arab world premiere within the Official Competition of El Gouna Film Festival.Dreamaway took part in the Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF) and BFI London Film Festival.



Directed by Marouan Omara and Johanna Domke, Dreamaway is produced by Roman Roitman, (Monokel/Germany), Mark Lotfy (Fig Leaf Studio/Egypt) and Marouan Omara and Arne Birkenstock(Fruitmarket Kultur und Medien/Germany). MAD Solutions is handling the film's distribution across the Arab world.