EY Jordan Announces Winners of Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 Jordan Award

Wasef Jabsheh, Founder and CEO of International General Insurance (IGI), receiving the award.

Deputizing for His Majesty King Abdullah II, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State Dr. Rajai Muasher attended EY Jordan’s annual Entrepreneur Of The Year award ceremony. The winners were announced at the event, which took place on the evening of Tuesday 27 November at the Four Seasons Hotel in Amman.

The only truly global award of its kind, EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year award recognizes and celebrates people who are leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses throughout more than 145 cities and 60 countries for the past 32 years.

At the ceremony, attended by representatives from the private and public sectors, Dr. Muasher presented the 2018 awards to the winners. The program seeks to champion positive change and development in Jordan’s business scene by promoting and encouraging entrepreneurial activity among industry pioneers, while honoring their accomplishments in their respective fields.

During the ceremony, EY Jordan announced Wasef Jabsheh, Founder and CEO of International General Insurance (IGI) Co. Ltd., as winner of the Entrepreneur Of The Year award, while Nour Al Hassan, Founder of Tarjama, was named winner of the Emerging Entrepreneur Of The Year category.

Established in 2001, IGI is a distinguished entrepreneurial business that serves as a commercial insurer and reinsurer, steadily growing to encompass operation hubs in major cities across the globe covering Amman, Bermuda, Casablanca, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur and London. IGI boasts a diverse portfolio of specialty lineups including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, financial institutions and general aviation, among others, delivering world-class service levels for clients and brokers alike.

Incepted over a decade ago, Tarjama is a linguistic solutions company that focuses on providing opportunities for women and youth by utilizing machine learning and Artificial Intelligence. Offering a convenient business model, it allowed translators, editors and linguists to work full-time from home. Today, Tarjama has grown to employ a team of 110 professionals - 70 percent of whom are females - now serving approximately 500 clients. In 2016, Al Hassan launched Ureed, which quickly emerged as one of the region’s largest online linguistic services platforms for business owners and organizations throughout the Middle East.

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year award is an annual event that acknowledges established business luminaries who have been consistently successful for many years, while also highlighting the achievements of entrepreneurs who have founded exceptional startups.

The winners were chosen by an independent judging panel chaired by Maher Kaddoura, and comprising Basem Salfiti, Dr. Dureid Mahasneh, Fahad Al Jasem, Mohab Murrar and Randa Sadik. The judging criteria included entrepreneurial spirit, financial performance, strategic direction, innovation, global impact and personal integrity.

In an award designed to stimulate innovation and leadership among the Kingdom’s youth, the winners of the Student Entrepreneur Of The Year category were also revealed. This category celebrates entrepreneurship among school and university students by emphasizing their successes. The award was presented to stundent Abbas Al Asmar, Founder of Qaleb Studio; an online platform offering in-house-created, easily-customized, instantly-downloadable, pre-designed templates and mockups localized with Arabic and Islamic styles targeting designers, agencies and freelancers. Applications for this category were obtained, shortlisted and selected in collaboration with the German Jordanian University, Luminus ShamalStart, Princess Sumaya University for Technology and INJAZ - from which the winner’s application was received.

“Award programs such as Entrepreneur Of The Year are incepted to uncover outstanding entrepreneurs who directly contribute to elevating the business landscape in the Kingdom, while serving as role models for generations to come by demonstrating impeccable acumen, leadership and vision. The dynamic startups they establish are key drivers for advancing the local economy and giving rise to Jordan as a prime hub for business and entrepreneurship on the global map,” said Waddah Barkawi, Partner at EY Jordan and Entrepreneur Of The Year award Country Leader for Jordan.