Eye-Catching New 2019 Lincoln Mkc Arrives in the UAE, With Even More Luxury, Driver-Focused Technology

The 2019 Lincoln MKC arrived at the showrooms of UAE importer-dealer Al Tayer Motors and Premier Motors, official Abu Dhabi dealer.

The new 2019 Lincoln MKC is poised to attract even more luxury SUV buyers, thanks to its commanding new design, elevated levels of refinement, driver-focused technologies and enhanced safety features.

The 2019 Lincoln MKC arrived at the showrooms of UAE importer-dealer Al Tayer Motors and Premier Motors, official Abu Dhabi dealer.

“The MKC is a striking choice for customers looking to get a beautifully designed compact crossover vehicle that spells luxury and is equipped with technology which positions it amongst the best in its segment,” said Helal Hanei Omar, Senior Vice-President, Lincoln, Al Tayer Motors.

The MKC has established a considerable foothold in the UAE since its launch three years ago, and Lincoln expects the new model – which takes much of its evolutionary inspiration from the flagship Navigator and Continental – to drive growth in the Small Premium Utility segment even further.

“Our redesigned Lincoln MKC offers style, substance and technologies that create an effortless ownership experience,” says Sarah Rae, director, Lincoln Middle East. “We recognise it takes a lot to attract a buyer from other luxury competitors, but the new 2019 Lincoln MKC has that kind of appeal and, we believe that it will capture even more luxury clients.”

Eye-catching from any angle

The 2019 Lincoln MKC exemplifies the refined new face of Lincoln. The signature grille evokes a sense of confidence, and beautifully detailed LED headlamps illuminate the road with crisp lighting designed to minimise eyestrain. A new rear design features attractive chrome highlights that enhance the appearance from all angles.

LED lighting in the lower front body and tail lamps subtly illuminates to greet clients upon approach, and a luminous Lincoln welcome mat appears beneath both front doors to greet driver and passenger. During the day, an available panoramic roof fills the cabin with natural light.

Inside, the cabin is quiet and inviting, replete with plush, soft-to-the-touch materials. Lincoln touches are apparent in every detail, from the available heated and cooled seats to USB ports throughout, allowing everyone to stay connected.

Technology that inspires confidence

Because today’s luxury clients expect to be constantly connected, the new Lincoln MKC offers standard SYNC® 3 with both Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ compatibility, enabling occupants to manage audio, phone, navigation and more from the vehicle touchscreen or steering wheel-mounted controls.

Active noise control heightens overall cabin sound quality by reducing unwanted noises while enhancing desired sound to help provide a pleasant driving experience. Microphones monitor the sound profile of the cabin, which is then replicated and inverted by a signal processor to create an opposing acoustic wave through the speakers. When the opposing wave meets the original sound wave, they cancel each other out.

Other available technologies include lane-keeping alert and Blind Spot Information System with cross-traffic alert.

Luxury meets performance

The 2019 MKC is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine that produces 245 horsepower and is designed to be both exhilarating and fuel-efficient. Three technologies – turbocharging, direct injection and twin independent variable camshaft timing – help produce effortless power and torque while also delivering class-leading levels of fuel efficiency.

Lincoln Drive Control allows drivers to select the type of ride and performance they want to experience. Drivers control their selection through the instrument cluster for either: Normal, Comfort or Sport, and each mode adjusts engine throttle response, transmission shifting, steering feel, adaptive suspension settings, electronic stability control to suit.

Available Adaptive Suspension provides the MKC with an agile, smooth and confident ride by quickly adjusting the car’s dampers to the road conditions. It uses an array of sensors and other equipment to read real-time data from driver and vehicle inputs, to constantly calibrate the suspension. Each wheel and damper combination responds independently of the other three, allowing it to tailor its response to a variety of road conditions. The adaptive suspension helps to reduce body bounce, roll, pitch and vertical wheel end motion – that isolates the vehicle from undesired road harshness.

Other key features include:

Torque Vectoring Control

This feature continually balances the distribution of engine torque to the front wheels based on driving conditions and available traction. Balancing the torque delivery helps the vehicle track on the path intended by the driver, especially on wet or slippery road conditions.

Advancetrac® With Roll Stability Control™

This electronic stability system provides enhanced control in slick conditions such as snow, rain or gravel. Roll Stability Control (RSC®) provides enhanced side-slip control and delivers electronic vehicle rollover stability. RSC utilises gyroscopic sensors to monitor roll rate and vehicle roll motion at least 100 times per second. This helps determine when and how it will apply the brakes to help keep all four wheels firmly planted on the road.

In the UAE, the Lincoln MKC comes with Auto start-stop and 12-way power adjustable driver and passenger seats. Prices of the car start from AED 169,995/- (inclusive of VAT).