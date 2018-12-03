'Faces 3': Sponsoring Culture and Arts at TAGKF

Director of the gallery, Jordanian artist Othman Shehab, hailed the keenness of TAG-KF to support unknown national talent and creative youth where cultural incubators are lacking.

With continuous support of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh International for visual arts and culture, Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Forum (TAG-KF) hosted “Faces 3” exhibition, organized by Lailak Art Institute under the patronage of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh.

Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh’s attention to the gallery and consideration for the visual arts, enabled about 65 trainees to participate in the gallery which showcased their unique visual paintings.

Holding the “Faces 3” exhibition for the youth of the Lailak Arts Institute is the fruit of cooperation between Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Academy and Lailak Arts Institute following the signing of an agreement between the two parties, for cooperation in training and issuing joint certificates. The agreement was signed by Yousef Rawas, the Executive Director of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Academy, who affirmed TAG-KF's commitment to supporting the visual arts by hosting art exhibitions representing local and international artists, in addition to enhancing skills and capabilities of talented youth in line with Dr Abu-Ghazaleh's belief in the importance of supporting culture and arts to activate the power of Arab youth.