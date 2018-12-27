Falconcity Markets Llc Opens First Branch In Falconcity Of Wonders

Falconcity Markets LLC opens its first hypermarket branch inside the Falconcity of Wonders residential community today (December 27, 2018), with an aim to offer a unique shopping experience to residents.

With a ‘Quality Comes First’ approach, the hypermarket will cater to the Falconcity residents and neighboring communities by providing daily essentials and household items, bringing together nearly 15,000-20,000 items under one roof.

The new hypermarket offers a convenient lifestyle to Falconcity residents and will ensure the very best quality of daily essentials and household items within an easy reach.

Besides, the home delivery option allows shoppers to call, place orders and get the essentials delivered to their door steps. Unlike other supermarket brands that take a standard approach towards their customers,

Falconcity Markets will deliver a personalized experience with a variety of goods that are catered towards the community needs and wants.

H.E. Salem Almoosa, Chairman of Falconcity Markets LLC, said: “We are confident that the new facility, will make lives easier for the residents by eliminating the need to venture out of the community to get daily essentials and household items. Furthermore, an even larger number of residents will benefit from the home delivery option. The hypermarket has been designed to cater to the diverse needs of both residents and neighboring communities.”

Built over an area of 2,330 square metres, more than 600 households at FCW community in Dubai will benefit from the facility. Falconcity Markets LLC will ensure the quality and consistency of service and the products offered.