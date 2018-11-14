Falconcity of Wonders Boosts Presence of Dubai’s Luxury Real Estate Market in London

H.E. Salem Almoosa, Chairman and General Manager, Falconcity of Wonders.

Falconcity of Wonders LLC, the developer of the Falconcity of Wonders (FCW) multipurpose mega project, being developed in Dubai, will take part in the premier Dubai Property Show (DPS) in London to showcase its newly-launched premium villa project Eastern Residences to local and international buyers and investors. FCW will feature its meticulously-planned gated community that comprises contemporary, elegant, 5 and 6 master-bedroom villas, with exquisite high-end finishing that are ideal for families of any size.

Set to take place from November 16th to 18th, 2018 at the Olympia London, this year’s DPS event will provide developers with an international platform to meet potential investors and highlight Dubai’s thriving real estate community. Dubai’s property industry has been steadily climbing over the years driven by the emirate’s strong economic fundamentals, key policies and regulations and major government programs, among others. Real estate transactions in Dubai for the first half of 2018 reached USD 30 billion (AED111 billion).

The unique features of Falconcity’s Eastern Residences villas and the community’s abundant lush green landscaping, various amenities and serene environment, offer families everything they need to live life to the fullest. The luxurious villas are offered at very attractive prices, and are scheduled to be handed over in September 2021. Falconcity of Wonders provides other value-added incentives and discounts, including zero Dubai Land Department fees and zero service charges for five years. During the three-day property event, experts from the company will discuss with investors Falconcity’s flexible and realistic four-year payment plan, including its 18 months post-handover scheme. Moreover, the villas come with a guarantee of AED 150,000 subject to terms and conditions that will be paid to buyers annually in case of delay.

H.E. Salem Almoosa, Chairman and General Manager, Falconcity of Wonders, said: “Falconcity of Wonders’ participation at DPS in London is in line with our efforts to highlight the latest developments at Eastern Residences, a welcoming community that serves the needs of discerning buyers looking for a safe and serene environment and spacious homes that are built for generations. Our private luxury villas were designed with families in mind, and this premier project reflects the vibrant real estate industry in Dubai and the UAE. We look forward to engaging with our prospective buyers during the event as we unveil a number of investment opportunities on offer.”

FCW will be at D1A at Olympia London, attended by officers exclusively catering to clients and prospective buyers at the event.