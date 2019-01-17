Falconcity of Wonders LLC Hosts Visiting Official US Delegation

During the event

Falconcity of Wonders L.L.C. recently hosted a US delegation as part of its efforts to promote promising investment opportunities offered by Dubai's real estate sector. The delegation was in the UAE to identify interesting investment prospects and Falconcity holds the top rank as a leading real estate project representing the rich cultural heritage of the region. The visit also turned out to be a good opportunity to highlight the region’s investor-friendly legislation and real estate laws before American investors.

The US delegation, which comprised of many private institutions including more than 150 real estate agents and 11 investors, was given a VIP tour of the iconic Falconcity of Wonders project. Furthermore, the members of the delegation were briefed on the premium residential villa project Eastern Residence, the Pyramids Park project and FCW’s partnership with Oakwood Worldwide, as part of the tour. The operation of the hotel and serviced apartments in the SAAM Polaris and SAAM Vega Pyramids is Oakwood Worldwide’s first undertaking in the UAE, which reflects FCW’s potential to attract leading players in the global hospitality industry to the UAE. In addition, the delegation was given a tour of Western Residences, community center, community club, sewage treatment plant, and the construction sites of the Pyramids Park.

H.E. Salem Almoosa, Chairman and General Manager, Falconcity of Wonders LLC, said: “The recent visit by the US delegation was facilitated by the support of Dubai Land Department (DLD). It provided us with an ideal opportunity to once again emphasize the advantages of Dubai’s real estate market before investors and real estate agents from the United States.”

He said: “The emirate’s realty maintains an abundant supply of ambitious developments all through the year, staying true to its reputation as the second most attractive real estate investment market in the world for high net-worth individuals after London. The hosting of the US delegation is the first of our initiatives to promote Dubai’s real estate opportunities in 2019. As the market enters a new phase of sustainable growth ahead of the launch of Expo 2020, we remain committed to continuing our efforts in this direction.”

The three pyramids within the Falconcity of Wonders present lucrative investment opportunities for discerning investors ahead of the fast-approaching Expo 2020. Designed according to the highest luxury serviced furnished apartment standards, the Pyramids together will add a total of 2,185 studio apartments, 1,855 one-bedroom apartments, 608 two-bedroom apartments and 3 three-bedroom apartments to the emirate’s realty market.