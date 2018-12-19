Falconcity of Wonders Meets the Danish Ambassador, Exploring Mutual Opportunities of Cooperation

During the meeting

With an aim to support the Trade Council of Denmark in MENA in its efforts to ensure the best business conditions for Danish companies and their partners expanding into the region, Falconcity of Wonders LLC (FCW), the developer of the Falconcity of Wonders multipurpose mega project being built in Dubai – recently hosted a delegation that included members of the Danish Embassy in the UAE and the Trade Council. The delegation was given a VIP tour of the ambitious Falconcity of Wonders project. Attendees included H.E. Franz-Michael Skjold Mellbin, Denmark’s Ambassador to the U.A.E; Ilias Ghiyati, Head of Tech in MENA at the Trade Council, Consulate General of Denmark in Dubai; Jens Søndergaard, Investment Manager, Capnova.

The meeting that began with the tour of the project included a discussion between H.E. Franz-Michael and H.E. Salem Almoosa, Chairman and General Manager, Falconcity of Wonders LLC, on the existing trade relations between Denmark and the UAE. Ways in which FCW can facilitate the sharing of Danish best practices and expertise to benefit the emirate’s real estate sector also formed part of the discussions. The Trade Council expressed its keenness to open doors for FCW through the identification of new business opportunities, by arranging visit programs to Denmark if required and by offering Danish expertise in various fields. This was followed by the introduction of the Danish Government funded VC firm Capnova by the Danish Ambassador. Both parties agreed to collaborate on the exchange of expertise, knowledge and best practices through strategic agreements and MoUs in the future.

H.E. Salem Almoosa said: “Our recent hosting of the Danish delegation takes us a step closer towards the realization of our vision of positioning Dubai’s realty on a global stage as a hub for real estate investments and an essential base for successful business. We are confident that it will pave the way for stronger collaboration between all parties involved with an end goal of facilitating smooth real estate investments by Danish companies in the emirate. We look forward to working closely with the Danish authorities and to benefit from their expertise, resources, and knowledge.”