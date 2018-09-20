Family Getaway at Danat Al Ain Resort

Danat Al Ain Resort

Danat Al Ain Resort brings an enhanced experience for all ages with the unveiling of the Danat Family Getaway offer. Families looking for a relaxing break this season will discover an idyllic getaway in the Garden City that combines relaxation with family-friendly activities.

The Family Getaway brings an encompassing holiday affair, with deluxe five-star accommodations ranging from rooms, suites to luxurious villas. Indulge in an oasis-like experience with free access to three temperature-controlled swimming pools, outdoor play area, squash courts and tennis courts. Couples can delight in an extensive spa experience at Body & Soul Recreation Club and a work out session at the state-of-the-art gym.

Families are treated to a breakfast buffet for two adults and two children at the all-day dining venue, Arabesque to brighten up each day, and a treat of one family pizza to share during the afternoon. At night, adults can spend a cool evening that is best enjoyed with food and drinks at the resort’s dining outlets.

What’s more, guests are given the opportunity to meet over 4,000 animals and explore the wildlife with complimentary tickets to Al Ain Zoo, the region’s largest and most acclaimed zoo destination.

Danat Al Ain Resort is happy to help each guest with different assortment of packages, may it be cultural, safari or adventures. Family Getaways at the property is valid until the 30th of September, with rates starting from AED 395++.