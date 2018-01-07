The Federal Tax Authority Warns Citizens From Uninformed and Unreliable Sources of Information About VAT

By virtue of this Federal Law by Decree a public federal authority shall be established under the name of the Federal Tax Authority. The headquarters of the authority shall be located in the city of Abu Dhabi. The authority shall be in charge of managing and collecting federal taxes and related fines, distributing tax-generated revenues and applying the tax-related procedures in force in the UAE.
The authority shall be managed by a board of directors chaired by the Minister of Finance and a sufficient number of members to be appointed and remunerated by a Cabinet resolution, based on the chairman’s nomination. The authority shall have an independent annual budget that shall be deemed as public funds and exempted from all taxes and fees.Less...