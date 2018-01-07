The Federal Tax Authority Warns Citizens From Uninformed and Unreliable Sources of Information About VAT

The FTA emphasizes on the importance of referencing and checking accurate sources of information.

The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) calls on citizens and residents to be wary of uninformed and unreliable sources of information who are circulating misleading information around the introduction of VAT in the country.

The FTA emphasizes on the importance of referencing and checking accurate sources of information, such as the statements issued by the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Tax Authority; through the FTA’s official website: www.tax.gov.ae and through the official social media account handle, @uaetax..

The FTA’s official website is continuously updated with comprehensive, detailed and accurate information and answers to tax related questions and inquiries in the UAE.