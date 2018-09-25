Finalists for the Seatrade Maritime Awards in Dubai Announced!

The finalists for the Seatrade Maritime Awards Middle East, Indian Subcontinent & Africa have been announced.
The Seatrade Maritime Awards recognise the very best of maritime success from across the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa and take place in Dubai on Sunday, 28th October at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, attracting more than 700 industry leaders and government officials.
Celebrating its 15th year, the awards are held under the patronage of H.E. Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation and Chairman of Dubai Maritime City Authority and as part of UAE Maritime Week.
Vanessa Stephens, Seatrade Global Event Director and Managing Director of Seatrade Middle East, said: “A big congratulations to our finalists. We have to thank Joe Brincat and his judging panel for the hard work and diligence that has enabled us to produce a list of finalists that reflect the spectrum of industry excellence across the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa. We remain proud of our totally independent judging process and commitment to ensure a fair representation of the efforts of the industry.”
For 2018, two new awards have been introduced and include Shipyard of the Year and Maritime Services Award under the ‘Industry’ category and the Integration of Women in the Maritime Sector Award under the ‘Personality and Community’ category. A new category, ‘Regional Focus’ recognises the best regional performers through the Africa Maritime Award and the Indian Subcontinent Maritime Award.
According to a previous winner, H.E. Shaikh Daij Bin Salman Al Khalifa, Chairman, Arab Shipbuilding & Repair Yard (ASRY): “The Seatrade Awards are a benchmark for the industry – there is no question about it. I’ve been attending the event for a number of years and you know when you receive an award from Seatrade, it’s an acknowledgement that you are up there with the best in the industry, and that you have done something positive for the industry.”
The ultimate winners will be revealed on the night, which is also the eve of Seatrade Maritime Middle East, which takes place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 29-31 October 2018.
The full list of finalists is listed below:
Technical & Operational Awards
Safety and Quality Award
ASRY
DNV GL
Drydocks World Dubai
Monjasa
Oman Ship Management Company S.A.O.C.
Education and Training Award
Abu Dhabi Ports
Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology (IMarEST)
Oman Ship Management Company S.A.O.C.
RAK Ports
STS Lawhill Maritime Centre
The Shipping Corporation of India
Corporate Social Responsibility Award
Abu Dhabi Ports
Aries Group of Companies
DP World - UAE Region
DP World (Sub Continent)
The Shipping Corporation of India
Green Shipping Award
Abu Dhabi Ports
Al Zahra Ship Operations and Management LLC (Zara Maritime)
Bluewater Trade Winds Pvt Ltd.
GMS
Monjasa
The Shipping Corporation of India
Technical Innovation Award
ABS
Abu Dhabi Ports
Cordstrap Middle East Limited
HullWiper Ltd
NRG Marine Ltd.
Reach and Rescue Ltd
Industry Awards
Offshore Marine Award for Owners & Operators
CS Offshore DMCC
The Shipping Corporation of India
Shipyard of the Year
Abu Dhabi Ship Building
Albwardy Damen
Drydocks World Dubai
NICO International
Ship Agent Award
GAC Group
Inchcape Shipping Services
Kanoo Shipping
Sharaf Shipping Agency
Port & Terminal Operator Award
Abu Dhabi Ports
Basra Gateway Terminal
DP World - UAE Region
Gulftainer
King Abdullah Port
Contribution to Development of the Regional Maritime Cluster Award
Basra Gateway Terminal
DNV GL
Dubai Maritime City LLC
Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology (IMarEST)
Shipping Company of the Year
Bahri
Maersk
Oman Shipping Company S.A.O.C.
The Shipping Corporation of India
Maritime Logistics Award
Bahri
LogiPoint
Precious Shipping
The Shipping Corporation of India
Yacht International
Maritime Services Award
Abu Dhabi Ports
Al Zahra Ship Operations and Management LLC (Zara Maritime)
Alphard Group
Fichte & Co.
Ince & Co Middle East LLP
Monjasa
