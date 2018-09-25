Finalists for the Seatrade Maritime Awards in Dubai Announced!

During the event

The finalists for the Seatrade Maritime Awards Middle East, Indian Subcontinent & Africa have been announced.

The Seatrade Maritime Awards recognise the very best of maritime success from across the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa and take place in Dubai on Sunday, 28th October at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, attracting more than 700 industry leaders and government officials.

Celebrating its 15th year, the awards are held under the patronage of H.E. Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation and Chairman of Dubai Maritime City Authority and as part of UAE Maritime Week.

Vanessa Stephens, Seatrade Global Event Director and Managing Director of Seatrade Middle East, said: “A big congratulations to our finalists. We have to thank Joe Brincat and his judging panel for the hard work and diligence that has enabled us to produce a list of finalists that reflect the spectrum of industry excellence across the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa. We remain proud of our totally independent judging process and commitment to ensure a fair representation of the efforts of the industry.”

For 2018, two new awards have been introduced and include Shipyard of the Year and Maritime Services Award under the ‘Industry’ category and the Integration of Women in the Maritime Sector Award under the ‘Personality and Community’ category. A new category, ‘Regional Focus’ recognises the best regional performers through the Africa Maritime Award and the Indian Subcontinent Maritime Award.

According to a previous winner, H.E. Shaikh Daij Bin Salman Al Khalifa, Chairman, Arab Shipbuilding & Repair Yard (ASRY): “The Seatrade Awards are a benchmark for the industry – there is no question about it. I’ve been attending the event for a number of years and you know when you receive an award from Seatrade, it’s an acknowledgement that you are up there with the best in the industry, and that you have done something positive for the industry.”

The ultimate winners will be revealed on the night, which is also the eve of Seatrade Maritime Middle East, which takes place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 29-31 October 2018.

The full list of finalists is listed below:

Technical & Operational Awards

Safety and Quality Award

ASRY

DNV GL

Drydocks World Dubai

Monjasa

Oman Ship Management Company S.A.O.C.

Education and Training Award

Abu Dhabi Ports

Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology (IMarEST)

Oman Ship Management Company S.A.O.C.

RAK Ports

STS Lawhill Maritime Centre

The Shipping Corporation of India

Corporate Social Responsibility Award

Abu Dhabi Ports

Aries Group of Companies

DP World - UAE Region

DP World (Sub Continent)

The Shipping Corporation of India

Green Shipping Award

Abu Dhabi Ports

Al Zahra Ship Operations and Management LLC (Zara Maritime)

Bluewater Trade Winds Pvt Ltd.

GMS

Monjasa

The Shipping Corporation of India

Technical Innovation Award

ABS

Abu Dhabi Ports

Cordstrap Middle East Limited

HullWiper Ltd

NRG Marine Ltd.

Reach and Rescue Ltd

Industry Awards

Offshore Marine Award for Owners & Operators

CS Offshore DMCC

The Shipping Corporation of India

Shipyard of the Year

Abu Dhabi Ship Building

Albwardy Damen

Drydocks World Dubai

NICO International

Ship Agent Award

GAC Group

Inchcape Shipping Services

Kanoo Shipping

Sharaf Shipping Agency

Port & Terminal Operator Award

Abu Dhabi Ports

Basra Gateway Terminal

DP World - UAE Region

Gulftainer

King Abdullah Port

Contribution to Development of the Regional Maritime Cluster Award

Basra Gateway Terminal

DNV GL

Dubai Maritime City LLC

Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology (IMarEST)

Shipping Company of the Year

Bahri

Maersk

Oman Shipping Company S.A.O.C.

The Shipping Corporation of India

Maritime Logistics Award

Bahri

LogiPoint

Precious Shipping

The Shipping Corporation of India

Yacht International

Maritime Services Award

Abu Dhabi Ports

Al Zahra Ship Operations and Management LLC (Zara Maritime)

Alphard Group

Fichte & Co.

Ince & Co Middle East LLP

Monjasa

