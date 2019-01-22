Fine Hygienic Holding’s Al Bardi Paper Mill Receives Pef Certificate

During the event

The Al Bardi Paper Mill, one of Fine Hygienic Holding’s largest manufacturing plants in Egypt, was recently recognized by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), as the first company in the country to complete the Product Environmental Footprint (PEF) study, following comprehensive study that aligned the mill’s environmental footprint with the European market standards. The year-long cooperative efforts were conducted with the assistance of a consultant from UNIDO, a specialized agency of the United Nations that promotes industrial development for poverty reduction, inclusive globalization and environmental sustainability.

During a special event held in Cairo, Al Bardi was awarded a certificate by UNIDO and the European Union’s ‘SwitchMed’ program, in recognition for its participation in the study. The event, which was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Egypt National Cleaner Production Center, highlighted the mill’s accomplishment and willingness to participate in this important endeavor, as well as its commitment to improving resource efficiency, environmental management, and performance in manufacturing across a product’s life cycle.

“The incredible honor of being recognized by the UNIDO and the EU really highlights the extraordinary level at which FHH and its affiliates operate,” said FHH CEO James Michael Lafferty. “It is fitting that our mill should be recognized for its environmental practices, as a responsible and eco-friendly environmental policy governs all of our actions as a company. We are very proud to receive this certification and will continue to exceed expectations in all our endeavors.”

Lafferty added that the recognition of the UNIDO and the EU, along with the prestigious reputation of the PEF, will further open the door for Fine to develop trade with European markets, bringing its wide range of high-quality products to even more people.

The PEF studies have been implemented within the framework of the EUs’ SwitchMed program, a sustainable production and consumption model that is supported by the UNIDO, based on the methodology of the Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) and the Life Cycle Related Standards (ISO 14040 and ISO 14044). The Al Bardi Paper Mill is the first company in Egypt to operate in line with these high environmental standards.